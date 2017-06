After a successful Kickstarter campaign to fund their new album, T-Boz and Chilli of TLC have finally dropped the video for "Way Back," the group's first single in fourteen years. Both the song and the video present a more grown up and laid back version of the classic TLC aesthetic we all came to know and love (way back) in the nineties. All that's missing, of course, is Left Eye.

[h/t Jezebel]