Gloves by Wing & Weft Gloves

Sudanese model Tina Johnson is on-the-rise, having modeled for brands like Chromat, Coco & Breezy and the Blonds. PAPER caught up with Johnson to talk about her inspirations, wildest hair styles and wigs.

How did you get discovered as a model?

I was discovered at a cultural festival in New Zealand.

Did you have any favorite models/role models growing up?

My mom and my sisters.



Since it's a story about wild hair, what's the wildest you've ever done your hair?

I had my hair bleached golden blonde for a job, I was mortified.

What did you think when you saw the wigs in this shoot?

I was extremely excited. Seeing the talented ladies bring everything to life was even more exciting.

If you were going to wear one of the wigs out somewhere, where would you go?

I would go shopping on 5th Avenue, then I'd have a fabulous lunch in one these fancy restaurants and see how everyone reacts to me.



Model: Tina Johnson

Photographer: Alana Tyler Slutsky

Style: Jess Mederos

Makeup: Jaleesa Jaikaran using MAC Cosmetics

Hair: Kat Zemtsova using Oribe