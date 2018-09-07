There's good news and there's bad news. Let's lead with the bad: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn won't be returning for season 17 of Project Runway. But don't despair –– they've both signed on to film an as-yet-unannounced fashion series with Amazon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Klum and Gunn's new series "will make fashion accessible to a wide and global audience and offer a fresh take in the reality space, while appealing to viewers who are entertained by competition, storytelling and authenticity." As you might expect, Amazon's store will play a role and the series will "create a shoppable experience for viewers as the retailer and streamer looks to bridge the intersection of content, commerce and technology."

Klum said she was "incredibly proud" to have been a part of Project Runway for 16 seasons (!) of the show, and that it will always "have a special place" in her heart. Gunn added that he was glad to have been "part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before". Related | Paris Hilton Reminds Us Of That Time She Was a Runway Model

Project Runway's future has been looking uncertain for a while now, recently switching back to its original network Bravo from Lifetime in the wake of The Weinstein Company's bankruptcy. In TV as in fashion, one day you're in and the next day you're out. Zac Posen has also announced he won't return to the show.

It's the end of an era. Auf Wiedersehen!

Photo via Getty