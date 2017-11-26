Comedian Tiffany Haddish has been blowing up ever since her breakout performance in Girls Trip, and she's been using her new platform to not only make people laugh but to push forward the culture.

Example A: Haddish tweeted that she met Barbara Streisand at an event this holiday weekend and took the opportunity to teach the Hollywood legend about Cardi B.

Just so y'all know I taught my big sister about @CardiB_ today pic.twitter.com/sGt7R1hOwi

— Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) November 26, 2017

Haddish also did a bang on impression of the Bronx rapper when she hosted SNL earlier this month:





