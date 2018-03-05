Tiffany Haddish used tonight's Oscars red carpet to pay tribute to her dad, who's Eritrean and passed away last year. She wore a black cape over a fitted cream gown with black-and-gold embroidery to honor the northeast African country. According to Okay Africa,
"My father is from Eritrea. He passed away last year, and he said one day I would end up here, and if I ever end up at the Oscars to honor my people, so I'm honoring my fellow Eritreans," the comedian told Michael Strahan.
Also, here's Haddish doing what we all would do at the sight of Meryl Streep: Lift your damn dress, crawl over any/all barriers, gently bombard the Hollywood icon and warmly curtsy before quickly scurrying away.
"The Princess of Eritrea has arrived."
Photo via Getty