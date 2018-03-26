Tiffany Haddish tells great stories, and none are better than her gems about notoriously private Queen Bey. Beyoncé even called the comedian out in a song with a thinly-veiled threat that she'd need to sign a non-disclosure, after Haddish shared a tale in the press about Jay-Z and an unnamed woman at a party. Given that Bey doesn't play, we assumed that was the end of Haddish's juicy Beyoncé anecdotes, but the Girls Trip star came through in a new GQ interview with a story that's so silly it almost sounds made up.

Related | Beyoncé Breaks the Internet on DJ Khaled's New Track



At a party where the pair met for the first time, Haddish says, "There was this actress there that's just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face."

Related | Tiffany Haddish Receive $13 Wine for Presenting at the Oscars



"So Beyoncé stormed away," Haddish continued, "went up to Jay-Z, and was like, 'Jay! Come here! This bitch—' and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, 'What just happened?' And Beyoncé's friend walked up and was like, 'Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?'"

"Near the end of the party Beyoncé's at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, 'Did she really bite you?' She was like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'She gonna get her ass beat tonight.' She was like, 'Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.'"

A rep for Beyoncé declined to comment for the story so we don't know who the actress was, but maybe Haddish can clear it up for us at the Oscar's next year.



Photo via Getty