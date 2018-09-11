Tiffany & Co and Doutzen Kroes Celebrate to Save Elephants

Tiffany & Co hosted a dinner this weekend to celebrate their 2018 Save the Wild collection in support of the Elephant Crisis Fund and Wildlife Conservation Network. Model Doutzen Kroes co-founded #KnotOnMyPlanet to raise awareness of elephant poaching. Tiffany & Co has donated more than $3 million so far and committed to another $1 million (at least) by December of 2019. Save the Wild has also expanded to work on the conservation of lions and rhinos in addition to elephants. The dinner brought together animal lovers and fashion lovers — Naomi Campbell, Liya Kebede, Edward Enninful — to celebrate the amazing work this collaboration has brought about.

Doutzen Kroes and Naomi Campbell

Photos via BFA