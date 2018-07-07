While the policy that allows minors to be separated from their parents at the border has been suspended, many families are still being torn apart at the US/Mexican border. Now, three women in Los Angeles have decided to sell a shirt of their own design for the benefit of these families, "because Fuck ICE."

Keyla Marquez and her friends Kelynn Smith and Gabbie Bautista are donating all proceeds to the Refugee & Immigrant Center for Education & Legal Services (RAICES) in Texas, as well as other organizations that providing legal aid to the immigrants.

In an Instagram post, Marquez says that she, too, was an immigrant and came to the country with her mother. In a statement to i-D, she said, "I will always be proud to be an immigrant. We are America."

The shirt, which was designed by Bautista and being sold under their label Tiermarq, costs $40 a piece — whether in the tee or the long-sleeved version. Tiermarq is a small, sustainable indie label that specializes in silk-screened designs on found fabric.

The "NO ICE" shirt is selling out, so if you plan on getting one to show your support for the cause, do it soon! You can purchase through their website. But because stocks are low, people can also support the larger cause by calling the RAICES hotline at 866-378-2667 if you have information that may help reunite immigrant children with their parents or donate through this link.









Images via Instagram

