Earlier this week Tidal, Jay Z and Beyonce's streaming service, released peach-colored ads with the numbers 4:44 in New York City and online.

What could the mysterious ads possibly mean? A new Jay Z album? (Fingers crossed). Another clue was released during the NBA Finals on Wednesday in the form of a trailer for a short film titled 4:44 featuring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong'o and Danny Glover. The trailer was released in collaboration with Sprint, which acquired 33% of Tidal earlier this year.

Jay and Bey, if this is just another ploy to get me to give in and download Tidal, well, it's working.

Check out the trailer below (tweeted by the CEO of Sprint) and let the speculation begin:

