Following the release of his 2015 project The Beyond/Where the Giants Roam, the one-and-olnly Thundercat has returned to announce the upcoming release of his third full-length album Drunk, due out February 24th.
To celebrate, Thundercat is giving audiences exactly what they need during this stressful point in time, a soothing jazz-fusion record. Released through Brainfeeder, his latest single "Show You the Way" blends signature instrumentation with classic funk vocals, featuring legends Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins. Sit back, relax, press play, and escape reality for a moment.
Listen to the track below:
DRUNK Tracklist
02 Captain Stupido
03 Uh Uh
04 Bus in These Streets
05 A Fan's Mail (Tron Song Suite II)
06 Lava Lamp
07 Jethro
08 Day & Night
09 Show You The Way [ft. Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins]
10 Walk on By [ft. Kendrick Lamar]
11 Blackkk
12 Tokyo
13 Jameel's Space Ride
14 Friend Zone
15 Them Changes
16 Where I'm Going
17 Drink Dat [ft. Wiz Khalifa]
18 Inferno
19 I Am Crazy
20 3AM
21 Drunk
22 The Turn Down [ft. Pharrell]
23 DUI
