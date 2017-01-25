Following the release of his 2015 project The Beyond/Where the Giants Roam, the one-and-olnly Thundercat has returned to announce the upcoming release of his third full-length album Drunk, due out February 24th.

To celebrate, Thundercat is giving audiences exactly what they need during this stressful point in time, a soothing jazz-fusion record. Released through Brainfeeder, his latest single "Show You the Way" blends signature instrumentation with classic funk vocals, featuring legends Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins. Sit back, relax, press play, and escape reality for a moment.



Listen to the track below:

DRUNK Tracklist



01 Rabbot Ho02 Captain Stupido03 Uh Uh04 Bus in These Streets05 A Fan's Mail (Tron Song Suite II)06 Lava Lamp07 Jethro08 Day & Night09 Show You The Way [ft. Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins]10 Walk on By [ft. Kendrick Lamar]11 Blackkk12 Tokyo13 Jameel's Space Ride14 Friend Zone15 Them Changes16 Where I'm Going17 Drink Dat [ft. Wiz Khalifa]18 Inferno19 I Am Crazy20 3AM21 Drunk22 The Turn Down [ft. Pharrell]23 DUI

Header via Twitter

