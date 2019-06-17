2019, imma let you finish, but 2009 was the best year of all time. Obama was still president, Taylor was still country, Kanye was still friends with Jay-Z, and Ashton Kutcher was still the most followed person on Twitter. Were we ever so young? Here's what happened this week, 10 years ago.

Music

Celebrity

Movies & TV

TR Knight, AKA George, controversially left Grey's Anatomy. The new Transformers movie, Revenge of the Fallen (starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox) hit cinemas.

