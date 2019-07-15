2019, imma let you finish, but 2009 was the best year of all time. Obama was still president, Taylor was still country, Kanye was still friends with Jay-Z, and Ashton Kutcher was still the most followed person on Twitter. Were we ever so young? Here's what happened this week, 10 years ago.

Music

Mika released "We Are Golden," the first single from his sophomore album. (The LP that gave us "Grace Kelly" proved a hard act to follow.) "I Gotta Feeling" by the Black Eyed Peas was the number one song in America. Amy Winehouse and Blake Fielder-Civil divorced after two years of marriage, with Fielder-Civil then demanding an almost ten million dollar settlement. And two workers died at a Madonna concert in France.

Celebrity Photo via Getty

Unlikely White House power couple Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner got engaged this week ten years ago; she converted to Judaism ahead of the wedding, which occurred just three months later. Chris Brown finally released a public apology for assaulting Rihanna, who by that time had moved on to way bigger and better things. A post-OC Mischa Barton, or "Mushy," as Perez Hilton cruelly called her back then, was losing acting roles due to addiction and mental health issues. Tween dreams Demi Lovato and Trace Cyrus broke up.

Movies & TV