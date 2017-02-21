In what should absolutely be a serious contender for best edit at this year's Oscars, Super Deluxe has taken on Trump's very surreal press conference last week, or, as anyone with a pulse is calling it: a mess.

It's a portrait of a man who doesn't know who he is, what he's doing and why he's there. Trump speaks about reporters "tone of hatred" considering that "story, after story, after story, after story, after story, after story, after story" has been unfavorable to him which is particularly unfair because he inherited "chaos" and cries solo tears.

Watch it, live it, breathe it, vomit afterwards.