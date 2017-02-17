Amazing news, some random dude passed himself off as Sisqó – creative genius behind "Thong Song" – for the entirety of NYFW, attending high profile shows like Yeezy and sitting front row at Philipp Plein.

The man, whose name is reportedly Gavin Barnes, did the rounds with an "assistant" and was overheard "bragging to fashionistas" that he'd been out performing until the wee hours of the morn.

Barnes identity was exposed when he allegedly tried to get to the Caribbean on a private jet and was forced to give out his passport details – revealing he would have been 13 when "Thong Song" came out.

Page Six reached out to Barnes for comment, to which he responded: "I never said I was Sisqó. People thought I was him, and that wasn't cool."

The actual Sisqó is currently on tour in Vegas right now (does Sisqó really still tour?!) but has been very active on Getty, commenting on photos of Barnes "Datz not me" whereas his management has called the impersonation "flattering".

Of all celebrities whose identity you could shamelessly steal to get into shows...Sisqó?? Really?!

