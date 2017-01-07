Hip-hop heads rejoice, your proclivities are now codified in university texts. A professor at Armstrong State University in Savannah, Georgia will be teaching a class titled "OutKast and the Rise of the Hip-Hop South."

This upper-level English course will explore "ideas about the South and southernness seep into other Southern writers," Professor Regina Bradley told news outlet Savannah Now.

"My areas of interest are African-American literature and popular culture," said Bradley. "I try to find ways to connect those. Often, students get most of their information, their outlook from how they engage in popular culture. Their final project is doing a paper that's 12-15 pages…for what I call a 'nerdy hip-hop review. They'll take an album of their choice — preferably an Outkast album — and give a discussion of the themes and what they hear."

Bradley was a Nasir Jones fellow Harvard University's Hiphop Archive & Research Institute. She intends for her class to make connections between pop culture and political expression like #BlackLivesMatter.

Big Boi himself has given the course his blessing. After sharing an article about it on Facebook, he posted "I am originally from Savannah, and I remember Armstrong, so that is just super dope."

