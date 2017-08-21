Justin Trudeau has become the latest celebrity victim in a series of horrifying life-size depictions with this new sculpture of the politician made entirely out of butter.

Here are the original photos of Justin Trudeau meeting The Toronto Zoo's new panda cubs Jia Panpan & Jia Yueyue, pictures that served as (apparently very loose) "inspiration" for an artist at the Canadian National Exhibition. The practice is reportedly a long-held tradition at CNE.

And here is Butter Trudeau. So much curdled milk.

Quelle confuse!

Are you okay? Do you want to scream? Do you want to melt the nearest block of butter into oblivion?

Chill, it's just a butter sculpture of Justin Trudeau cradling pandas.

[h/t The Cut]

Image via Getty