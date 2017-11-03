This just in fresh and piping out of the kitchen: producer Initial Talk is out here doing the lord's work and has remixed Dua Lipa's "New Rules" à la 80s-vibes.

While the original "New Rules" banged beyond dispute before, this 80s flavor is just what we need to see us into the weekend as we navigate our seasonal affective disorder. The synthy sensation is accompanied by some grainy archival footage of a 1980s Miss Teen Canada paegent, which bizarrely includes a choreographed routine that fits perfectly with the track.

Watch/listen/love below.

