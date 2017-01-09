Youtuber Saint-Laurent has reimagined Rihanna and Calvin Harris' 2016, Nils Sjöberg-assisted hit, "This Is What You Came For" as an '80s Lite FM power ballad, and it. is. legendary. From the epic drum machine fills, to the chime keyboard, to the searing guitar solo, it is head to toe flawless.

Listen below, live your karaoke video fantasies, and then go ahead and chase that feeling with this Michael Bolton-approved 1985 edit of Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean." BRB gotta get a perm and slide down a wall while clutching a rose to my chest as I watch the rain beat against my window.