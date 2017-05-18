I get it, summer weighs heavy on everyone. You want the cool convenience of jorts during the day, but evenings can get chilly and you don't want to ruin those banging pair of jeans altogether. What is one to do? Wouldn't it be great if you could just have both? Well, now you can!

Y/Project have volunteered as tribute to solve the problems of women everywhere. For just $425 you can have all the aesthetic-appeal of this ~look~ and then handily be done with excess fabric at a moments notice.

Are you ready for the big reveal? I don't think you are.

Voila!

Remember, if you search hard enough, you can really have whatever you like.

[h/t The Cut]

Image via Y/Project