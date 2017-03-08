Happy International Women's Day everyone! Whether you're striking or just out here living, this time of political unrest is a glorious one to celebrate women. We checked in on some of our favorite honeys around the web to see what's up.

Lift me Khloe, with you sculpted arms.

Because we ALL deserve to be lifted up! Today, let's celebrate the strong, incredible, GOOD women in our lives. #InternationalWomensDay

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 8, 2017

Thank YOU, Kim,

Thank u to all of the strong women who fought & continue to fight for change. #InternationalWomensDay

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2017

Romeo has been on Instagram for literally two days and has already cracked it.

To all the women around the world.... happy women's day !! #womensday

A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:41am PST

No one is quite as powerful as you, Naomi, but thanks anyway.

We are strong, we are powerful, we are women #InternationalWomensDay #Strength #strongertogether

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:40am PST

Baby Hadids! Pregnant Yolanda! So many gifts.

My best friend #happyinternationalwomen day So much love 💗💘🌷💕💓🎀🎉💞shoutout to all my ladies!!! I love you @yolanda.hadid 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 (shoutout to @anwarhadid in the belly)

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:48pm PST A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

Bless you, Alicia.

I will raise my children to understand that all women should be honored like goddesses, not just on #InternationalWomensDay, but every day. pic.twitter.com/cFDm8hYpIC

— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 8, 2017



Madgic.

Dreaming of a World Where Women have Equal Rights. 🙏🏻🌈🙌🏻💘🎉👩❤️💋👩🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏅🏆🏅🏆🌸#internationalwomensday 🌺🌎🌍🌏👊🏻🎉😂👑@voguegermany @luigiandiango

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:07pm PST A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

Yess HRC! Get it!

On #InternationalWomensDay I'm thinking about this young girl, & all the others like her out there. 💪✨ https://t.co/u1fvzAt1BI

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 8, 2017

#BringbackAnneHathaway2017

Hear Anne Hathaway speak at the United Nations in support of #InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/ytztv4w42y pic.twitter.com/ETFWHv5GKF

— People Magazine (@people) March 8, 2017

Throw away your bras like Victoria Justice if that's what you're into, but also remember they are expensive so don't feel like you have to.

So happy to be a part of the #BraToss challenge in honor of #InternationalWomensDay Thank you @iisuperwomanii for the opportunity to be a voice for this awesome campaign. @themadgrace, @lavernecox & @christinamilian, I challenge YOU to throw your bras in *support* of women's equality! 😂🙌🏼❤️ #girllove

A post shared by Victoria Justice (@victoriajustice) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:28pm PST A post shared by Victoria Justice (@victoriajustice) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

Omg Taraji you are my sun, moon and stars.

Another #SnapJack #FridaKahlodeRivera for #InternationalWomensDay 💋💋💋

Another #SnapJack #FridaKahlodeRivera for #InternationalWomensDay 💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

OG feminist qween Lena Dunham gives it to us straight. Cheers Lenny.

What a time to be alive, eh?! Whether you're working, striking, protesting, wearing red, or just generally existing today, take a moment to care for yourself and to tell a woman you love that you love her. There is never a wrong way to be a woman, and we will never stop protesting or striking for those who can't. #IWD2017 #DayWithoutAWoman // Illustration by the ridiculously talented @rachelsenderw for @lennyletter, which is going dark (going red?) today!

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:16am PST

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:16am PST

What a wonderful – if not mildly concerning – time to be alive. Sending love and light to you all today.