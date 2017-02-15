After the massive turnout at the Women's March last month, the organizers have been planning a general strike called The Day Without a Woman strike. They have set the date for March 8th, International Women's Day. The strike, which explicitly aims to be intersectional, is meant to, "mobilize women, including trans women, and all who support them in an international day of struggle – a day of striking, marching, blocking roads, bridges, and squares, abstaining from domestic, care and sex work, boycotting, calling out misogynistic politicians and companies, striking in educational institutions."

In a statement released yesterday, organizers of the strike urge women and their allies to question whether businesses support women, support social justice, and are environmentally sustainable.

They wrote, "We saw what happened when millions of us stood together in January, and now we know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed and hatred. On March 8th, International Women's Day, let's unite again in our communities for A Day Without A Woman."

They will be releasing more information in upcoming weeks and ask participants to gather on Friday, Febuary 17th to brainstorm ways to better their communities.

