The xx tapped Calvin Klein designer Raf Simons to direct the video for "I Dare You" from I See You, starring Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown, Moonlight's Ashton Sanders and Paris Jackson, who is believed to have recently signed a huge deal with Calvin Klein. Shot by photographer Alasdair McLellan and styled by Another Man's Ellie Grace Cumming, the sun-drenched visuals present a moody, minimalist teenage dream.

In the video, Millie convinces her older model sister to take her out on a day of playing hooky with her model boyfriend. The group of well-dressed teens visit a supposedly haunted LA mansion where the xx are playing by the pool.



[h/t The Cut]