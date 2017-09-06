As far as stunning renditions of excellent pop songs go, The xx consistently prove that they do it better and their latest endeavor is no different.

Tackling one of the greatest tunes of the 00s, Justin Timberlake's "My Love" from 2006, the London band put on a real show in the BBC Radio 1 studio. It's stripped down, sultry and sans Timbaland's iconic beats, but it still bangs. They also shimmy in a little "LoveStoned / I Think She Knows" also from Future Sex/Love Sounds and boy, it's all a magical trip down memory lane.

Watch/jam below.

Images via Getty