The xx has returned with an excellent, already-acclaimed new album I See You, out today, and the UK band graced the BBC Live Lounge earlier, where they performed some tracks, including a cover of Rihanna and Drake's "Too Good."

Previously, Drake sampled band member Jamie xx's remix of Gil Scott-Heron's version of "I'll Take Care of You" on his own track "Take Care."

Listen to "Too Good" here, at the 2:14:00 mark.