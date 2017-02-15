Toronto-based musician NAV has been making a name for himself over the past year by releasing banger after banger. After standing on the sidelines as a beatmaker, NAV took 2016 by storm with his own music, including a few fire collaborations—like the Metro Boomin-produced " Up" and the Belly feature "Re Up."

But none of his other songs can compare to what he just dropped today, featuring none other than fellow Toronto native the Weeknd. Though the track was dropped seemingly out of the blue, the collaboration itself is not all that surprising. NAV signed to The Weeknd's XO label last year and the Starboy artist is one of the main reasons NAV's music has been able to reach such large audiences despite him being virtually unknown.

As could be expected, the collaboration is a success, with both artists toying with their usual brand of braggadocio. In the first verse alone, The Weeknd brags about taking jets overseas and getting other people's girls to fall in love with him. (Possible Justin Bieber diss, maybe?) NAV then one-ups his mentor by getting a little dirty in what is definitely the most arresting line on the song: "I think the belts inside the store look better on my waist / I think my nuts look better on her face."

It's true. These two really do have me feelin' some way. Listen to the collaboration below.

Splash photo via Instagram

