After finishing the first phase of his 'Legend of the Fall tour this week, The Weeknd is continuing on his quest for world domination—dropping visuals for his hit album Starboy left and right.

For "Secrets," a song about dreams and the like, an all-knowing The Weeknd watches a girl writhe on a giant cushioned square in a Guggenheim-esque mansion from a glass elevator. Sound surreal? It is. Still, the video marks a pretty prominent departure from The Weeknd's most recent, much grittier visuals and is all-round pretty damn visually impressive.

Watch below.