In an interview with GQ, The Weeknd finally contributed his thoughts on those classic Donald Trump "grab her by the pussy" comments that should have made him unelectable, but somehow (misogyny) didn't! As you may have guessed, Abel Tesfaye is not here for sexually assaulting women, but in the process of speaking out against Trump's actions, he revealed some pretty significant education gaps about the female anatomy:

"I don't know anybody that would do that. I know a lot of people in the industry, and I don't know anybody. Like, a random girl that like you just spoke to? No. I mean … No. How do you even grab a pussy? Like, is it even grabbable?"





Is it even... grabbable?

I'm just going to leave this here.







