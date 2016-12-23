It's December 23rd. Christmas is distressingly close. You've finished your main shopping, but you still need something to give to: Your cousin's new boyfriend you've only met once, the hostess of a holiday party, the friend who got you a present but who you hadn't bought for because you didn't really think you guys were at the gift-giving level. Luckily for you, there's that most accessible and reliable of fall-back gifts: Booze. Here's a round-up of bottles to bow, bag and give, from tequila at every price point to vodka made from fog to Drake's own brown liquor of choice.