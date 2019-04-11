Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is currently doing time for tax fraud at a federal correctional institution in upstate New York. But do not, repeat do not, cry for him — according to his former co-stars Vinny and Pauly D, Sorrentino is making the most of his time behind bars. He has even made friends!

Crucially, Sorrentino is being detained in a cushy white collar crime prison, where fellow inmates include Fyre Festival scammer and cultural icon Billy McFarland, as well as Ryan Collins — the gross dude who hacked several celebrity email accounts and leaked their nude photos. A Page Six source says the facilities are "not fancy," but also describes how inmates "live in trailers" with "no walls, no bars." Sorry, but it sounds so nice? All I'm hearing is…free rent in upstate New York? Visiting is apparently "very lax and lenient" and when the weather is nice, "families come up and picnic."

Pauly D and Vinny appeared on Jenny McCarthy's SiriusXM show this morning and confirmed that The Situation is imprisoned with "the Fyre Festival guy." They also said that Sorrentino and Collins get along well, and play Scrabble together. Earlier this month, Snooki also said her friend was having "the time of his life" at the prison, and making good use of its gym facilities. His wife, Lauren Sorrentino, confirmed he was doing well.

Wasn't the Jersey Shore villa an axe body spray-scented prison of sorts, anyway? We're glad The Situation is acclimatizing to his new surroundings.