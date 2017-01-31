It's happening. Yeezy Season 5 will show in two weeks time at New York Fashion Week.

On February 15th at 5pm Kanye West's collaboration with Adidas will present at Pier 51 studios, a far more convenient location than past choices (here's looking at you Roosevelt Island !). Yeezy will unfortunately clash with Assembly and Marchesa, but hey, you win some you lose some.

We're yet to see/hear any additional information about the show (particularly casting, come through Teyana ) or collection, but here's hoping it's as unconventional as always.