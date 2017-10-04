Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.

Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director



This season Louis Vuitton was Louis XVI goes to the gym! With a splash of Stranger Things.

Victor Boyko / Getty

Stephane Cardinale / Getty

Stephane Cardinale / Getty

Thom Browne combines the fantasy of Comme des Garçons with the immaculate tailoring of the finest Savile Row haberdasher. For his first women's show in Paris, the results were mesmerizing and magical.

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Peter White / Getty

Miu Miu gets an A-plus for diversity in the casting by Establishment NYC. Also we loved the mix-matched patterns and kooky accessories.

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Chanel's verdant gorge with waterfall was impressive but also strangely sweet and helped the fashion world forget the traumatic events of the week. The plastic rain hats, boots, bags and gloves were whimsical, fun and super of-the-moment-fashion. It was a fabulous show.

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty















