Adele Cany, Style Director



Moschino is bringing back all our childhood memories at once. It's fun, colorful, and Jeremy is teaching us not to take ourselves to seriously and have fun with what we wear.

Celebrating 21 years in fashion with 21 models on the runways, Dell'Acqua revisited his classics. Sheer, knitwear and feathers were mixed with masculine and sporty pieces. The woman is delicate but assertive.

Vivetta Ponti brought colour and graphics to the runway, with pinks, blues, yellows and more. As each look walked past, I could see myself piecing items from each look to make a outfit that could give the oh-so-present Gucci lover a run for its money.

