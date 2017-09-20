Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.

Adele Cany, Style Director



Revisiting the 90's classics in a super production, Tommy Hilfiger is still rock and roll and relevant.

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

If there is one movie that I remember from my teen years, it is Clueless. She was almost too cool for school and I wished I was (I was not). For this season, Emilio De La Morena imagined taking his spanish muse on a voyage to the film's location Los Angeles. En route to LA, he showcases an insane wardrobe to us, rich, colourful, sexy, ironic and oh so special. The shoes in collaboration with Charlotte Mills are ideal for this cool trip — I immediately want to be this girl's best friend.

Antonio Salgado

Antonio Salgado

Antonio Salgado

Antonio Salgado

Antonio Salgado

Antonio Salgado

Usually known for her gowns, Emilia Wickstead showed a new side on this catwalk. It's still elegant and red carpet-worthy but it's all about the first looks.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho / Getty

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho / Getty

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho / Getty

I love this colourful suit and the proportion of the big trench from Theo VII Studio. It's borderline between menswear and womenswear and I love this.

Simon Armstrong

Simon Armstrong

Simon Armstrong







