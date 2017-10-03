Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.
Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director
Stella McCartney was inspired this season by English garden party clothes.
We loved the colorful pieces at Sacai this season, always one of our favorite shows.
Nobody does a gown like Giambattista.
Luxurious plaid at Hermes
At Alexander McQueen, Sarah Burton was inspired by gardens and the results were amazing with a splash of punk rock.
Esteban Cortazar is at his best when he's colorful!
