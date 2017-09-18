Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.

Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director

Donatella Versace sent out a collection of sexy, rock-n-roll-y separates for guys and girls.

Mary Katrantzou had her strongest show in seasons with a presentation filled with sparkle, pouf silhouettes and bright patterns.

Adele Cany, Style Director

Alexandra Moura explores the concept of the aging process and signs that it leaves behind. Romantic references and high-tech are elegantly mixed to create an urban collection with hints of historical references. Not to forget an endless option of pockets!

The usual slip underlay is deconstructed to become a wearable piece of art. From linen to delicate silks with bursts of color and pastels, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi is offering us a look for every occasion. A century for women.

It's all about the South of France in the height of summer for Temperley. Sequins, shimmers and prints bring all the fun for a woman that wants just that.

Topshop was definitely a party that we all wanted to be invited to! The girls of the moment were mixing sportswear and evening wear, creating cool and sexy looks that everyone hopes they can pull off.

