Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.

Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director



John Galliano played with trench coat silhouettes and cut-outs at Margiela, creating outlines of garments that in some ways weren't really there! Also the Pat McGrath double heart lips were MAJOR.

Designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi made her debut as designer of Chloe, the brand known for flirty French girl style.

We loved the volume at Rochas.

Dries Van Noten was at his best mixing gorgeous prints and adding giant jewels to pieces.

