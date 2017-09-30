The Paper Point of View: Loewe and More Faves from Paris Fashion Week Day 4
Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director
Loewe killed it with the fringe pieces and the sneakers!!!
Our favorite looks at Nina Ricci were the military inspired pieces complete with Charles de Gaulle hats!
