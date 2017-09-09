Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.

Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director

A lesson on mixing prints courtesy of this SS18 look by Jason Wu.

Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv

Set atop a basketball court, Monse has taken to redefining athleisure in this fresh, emerald number.

Marcus Tondo / Indigital.tv

Effortlessly melding stars, glitter and fringe, this sultry LBD was undeniably MVP at Monse.

Marcus Tondo / Indigital.tv

Jeremy Scott smartly balanced the softness of sheer fabric with the vivacity of its neon hue, making a harsh tone a lot more approachable.

Marcus Tondo / Indigital.tv

This dress has got it all—a hood, sequins and attitude. Need you more in an outfit?

Marcus Tondo / Indigital.tv

Hitting notes of nostalgia, Jeremy Scott has perceivably thrown it back to his classic monster designs from several years back.

Marcus Tondo / Indigital.tv

Bella Hadid channeling casual elegance in Brandon Maxwell's show.

Getty Images

Tasmin Meyer Ersahin, Market Editor

I loved the Matthew Adams Dolan show yesterday, the clothes and the casting were super young and cool.