Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director



Rihanna made our Fast and Furious fantasies come to fruition in her Fenty x Puma show that certainly borrowed a little inspiration from the race track.

Prabal Gurung impressed last night, proving his ability to mix flowy fabric and florals with structured garments and color blocking.

Sies Marjan made it very clear that SS18 is all about pastels, airy fabric and pink for the boys.

Public School taught a course on layering at their show last night, showing us not only how to mix fabrics, but also vibes.

Victoria Beckham, as expected, kept it posh, if you will, while playing with texture and mixing textiles.

