The Paper Point of View: Dior and More Faves From Paris Fashion Week Day 1
Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.
Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director
Saint Laurent showed outdoors in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower on a balmy night creating a magical Parisian atmosphere. The clothes were classic YSL- sheer blouses, pouty cocktail dresses and sexy sexy legs.
Our favorites at Dior were the black & white looks and the motocross inspired leather pieces.
