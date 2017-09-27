Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.

Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director



Saint Laurent showed outdoors in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower on a balmy night creating a magical Parisian atmosphere. The clothes were classic YSL- sheer blouses, pouty cocktail dresses and sexy sexy legs.



Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty





Estrop / Getty

Our favorites at Dior were the black & white looks and the motocross inspired leather pieces.

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty























