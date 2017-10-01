The Paper Point of View: Comme des Garçons and More Faves from Paris Fashion Week Day 5
Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.
Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director
Junya Watanabe delivered with fresh silhouettes and patterns on patterns!
Peter White / Getty
Peter White / Getty
Haider Ackermann kept things sleek, modern, and oh so flirty.
Estrop / Getty
Estrop / Getty
Acne Studios is a master in pastels and wearability. This pink coat is as chic as can be!
Peter White / Getty
Peter White / Getty
Rei Kawakubo does it again. These voluminous Comme des Garçons gowns are gorgeous works of art.
Estrop / Getty
Estrop / Getty
These looks from Altuzarra embody flirty, fun and fabulous.
Estrop / Getty
Estrop / Getty
Comments (
)