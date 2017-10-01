Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.

Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director



Junya Watanabe delivered with fresh silhouettes and patterns on patterns!

Haider Ackermann kept things sleek, modern, and oh so flirty.

Acne Studios is a master in pastels and wearability. This pink coat is as chic as can be!

Rei Kawakubo does it again. These voluminous Comme des Garçons gowns are gorgeous works of art.

These looks from Altuzarra embody flirty, fun and fabulous.

