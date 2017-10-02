Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.
Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director
Clare Waight Keller made her debut at Givenchy showing a collection that was super commercial.
Balenciaga was bit less flowery and more tough this season, platform Crocs notwithstanding.
Celine was chicer than ever. This is what gorgeous, expensive-looking, well-designed clothes look like.
Pierpaolo Piccioli took things a little sportier this season at Valentino but the collection was still breathtakingly gorgeous and glamorous.
