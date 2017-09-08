Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.
Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director
This look from the energetic Desigual show, the first under artistic director John Paul Goude.
Randy Brooke/Getty
Raf Simons' second showing for Calvin Klein was a buffet of fantastic looks, including this exuberant purse
Neil Rasmus/BFA
Voluminous leather skirt from Calvin Klein
Slaven Vlasic/Getty
Calvin Klein's color-blocked menswear
Slaven Vlasic/Getty
Swingy, fun fringed dresses (you guessed it--Calvin Klein)
Slaven Vlasic/Getty
Slaven Vlasic/Getty
Violet Chachki and Adriana Lima met at the Mert and Marcus party--Lima had come over to tell Chachki what a fan she was.
Mickey Boardman
Michael Cuby, web editor
Painted Denim-on-Denim at Calvin Klein
Slaven Vlasic / Getty
Slaven Vlasic / Getty
Slaven Vlasic
Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber in Calvin Klein
Lebron James' Runway Walk/Performance of Kanye West's "H*A*M" at Kith Sport
Randy Brooke / Getty
The Beautiful Floral Set for Ulla Johnson[N6P7IG1504875315]
Tasmin Ersahin Meyer, Market Editor
These sequined dresses at Sachin & Babi
JP Yim / Getty
JP Yim / Getty
The deep reds at Brock Collection
Frazer Harrison / Getty
Frazer Harrison / Getty
These amazing looks from Adam Selman
Frazer Harrison / Getty
Frazer Harrison / Getty