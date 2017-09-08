Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.

Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director



This look from the energetic Desigual show, the first under artistic director John Paul Goude.

Raf Simons' second showing for Calvin Klein was a buffet of fantastic looks, including this exuberant purse

Voluminous leather skirt from Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein's color-blocked menswear

Swingy, fun fringed dresses (you guessed it--Calvin Klein)

Violet Chachki and Adriana Lima met at the Mert and Marcus party--Lima had come over to tell Chachki what a fan she was.

Michael Cuby, web editor

Painted Denim-on-Denim at Calvin Klein

Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber in Calvin Klein





Lebron James' Runway Walk/Performance of Kanye West's "H*A*M" at Kith Sport

Randy Brooke / Getty





The Beautiful Floral Set for Ulla Johnson

Tasmin Ersahin Meyer, Market Editor

These sequined dresses at Sachin & Babi

The deep reds at Brock Collection

These amazing looks from Adam Selman

