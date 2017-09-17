Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.

Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director

Simone Rocha's silhouettes are unmistakeable. They look like pieces of different garments are randomly sewn together to create a gorgeously balanced, chic, arty look. The pieces with sequined flowers and lots of ruffles were our favorites.

We couldn't resist picking an oversized tulle look from Molly Goddard because it's her signature look we love but she also experimented with other fabrics keeping the silhouette eccentrically oversized.

The highlight of the Ports 1961 show was the opening look in canary yellows with fire engine red shoes.

This Burberry felt super young and hip with wild mismatched plaids and oversized accessories including giant crystal brooches for men.

Adele Cany, Style Director

Glamour, sparkle and suits! Halpern is proposing his colourful workwear ideal along glamour classics. The oversize pleats brings in a new dimension to the cocktail dress.

Inspired by the love Witch movie, this collection is Clio Peppiatt's most accomplished. Her trademark embroideries are ever so present on blouses, dresses and jackets. Silk, denim and sumptuous beading are standouts. It's colourful, eye-catching and feminine.

I'm just loving the Matty Bovan woman and his aesthetic. Knittings and crochets are pushed to the limits along with colors and prints. Textiles and fabrics are building up a look in an organic way.

