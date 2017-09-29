Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.

Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director

Signature chain mail and disco a la francaise at Paco Rabanne.

Estrop / Getty

The new designer of Carven, Serge Ruffieux, spent 8 years pre-Maria Grazia at Dior, so he knows what French fashion-loving ladies like.

Estrop / Getty

Of course Balmain was sexy and sparkly. Our favorite pieces were the overalls and the baggy pants.

Victor Boyko / Getty

Manish Arora is at his best when he goes way over the top and that's what he did this season.

Estrop / Getty

Isabel Marant makes clothes the cool girls can't resist and this season she launched men's!

Estrop / Getty

Highlights from Virgil Abloh at Off-White included the tulle piece, the fabulous shoes and Naomi Campbell closing the show in bike shorts!

Richard Bord / Getty

Tasmin Meyer Ersahin, Market Editor

This hot hot pink trouser and cropped business blouse duo from Off-White.

Richard Bord / Getty

This curved belly-baring catsuit at Isabel Marant is like a costume Britney would wear in Vegas.

Estrop / Getty

These shiny looks from Paco Rabanne are perfectly poised and wild.

Estrop / Getty

