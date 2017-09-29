Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.
Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director
Signature chain mail and disco a la francaise at Paco Rabanne.
The new designer of Carven, Serge Ruffieux, spent 8 years pre-Maria Grazia at Dior, so he knows what French fashion-loving ladies like.
Of course Balmain was sexy and sparkly. Our favorite pieces were the overalls and the baggy pants.
Manish Arora is at his best when he goes way over the top and that's what he did this season.
Isabel Marant makes clothes the cool girls can't resist and this season she launched men's!
Highlights from Virgil Abloh at Off-White included the tulle piece, the fabulous shoes and Naomi Campbell closing the show in bike shorts!
Tasmin Meyer Ersahin, Market Editor
This hot hot pink trouser and cropped business blouse duo from Off-White.
This curved belly-baring catsuit at Isabel Marant is like a costume Britney would wear in Vegas.
These shiny looks from Paco Rabanne are perfectly poised and wild.
