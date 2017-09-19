Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.

Adele Cany, Style Director



You've got it all, from their oversized shoulders, asymmetrical shapes, invasion of feathers, reworked denim, sexy pirate to patchwork plaid shirts — a melting pot of the DNA that made Marques Almeida such an iconic niche brand. Dolly Parton is the soundtrack for this eclectic runway, what else can we ask for?

Tim Whitby / Getty

Tim Whitby / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Christopher Kane depicted a domesticated (wild) woman. Very 50s!

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

The suit, and especially the jacket, is dissected and reinvented in every possible way at TOGA. From traditional to unconventional, a new kind of Yuppie is born. I'm a fan.

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director

Erdem is always glamorous and luxurious but these season even more so with tons of sparkle and embellishment.

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty

Ashish was feeling dark and witchy this season but still with plenty of sparkle.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho / Getty

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho / Getty

Roksanda went for big volume this season.

Estrop / Getty

Estrop / Getty



