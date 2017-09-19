Every morning during fashion week, our editors will round up the favorite looks, beauty, hair, and accessories they saw on the runways during the previous day's shows.
Adele Cany, Style Director
You've got it all, from their oversized shoulders, asymmetrical shapes, invasion of feathers, reworked denim, sexy pirate to patchwork plaid shirts — a melting pot of the DNA that made Marques Almeida such an iconic niche brand. Dolly Parton is the soundtrack for this eclectic runway, what else can we ask for?
Tim Whitby / Getty
Christopher Kane depicted a domesticated (wild) woman. Very 50s!
The suit, and especially the jacket, is dissected and reinvented in every possible way at TOGA. From traditional to unconventional, a new kind of Yuppie is born. I'm a fan.
Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director
Erdem is always glamorous and luxurious but these season even more so with tons of sparkle and embellishment.
Estrop / GettyAshish was feeling dark and witchy this season but still with plenty of sparkle.
Roksanda went for big volume this season.
