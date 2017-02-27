Well, the Oscars have come and gone. The winners are sleeping fully nude with their statuettes on a bed of their own head shots, and the losers are sitting in an empty banquet hall, bitterly smoking cigarettes down to the filter as a cleaning service vacuums around their feet. What can you say about possibly the messiest Oscars ceremony in recorded history? Well, there's always the outfits. Check out the slideshow below for our thoughts on all the golds and creams and neutrals and Dakota Johnson's kick-ass Joan Crawford tribute. Check them all out below.



