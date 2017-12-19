It has been a long, long wait for a peek at one of 2018's most-hyped films: the all-star, all-female remake of OCEAN'S 8, which centers on robbing a celebrity at the Met Gala.

In case you needed a reminder as to just who will make an appearance, let me throw same names at you. Sandra Bullock. Cate Blanchett. Helen Bonham-Carter. Rihanna. Anne Hathaway. Mindy Kaling. Awkwafina. James Corden. Kim Kardashian. And likely many more.

The cast is something of our dreams and yet, it's all really happening. From the first look, below, you'll be able to somewhat evaluate if the movie can possibly live up to those it features, but my guess is yes. See you all in June, babies.