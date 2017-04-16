Michelle and Barack are living their absolute best lives far away from the burning dumpster fire that is the current American political system. And we can't even be angry at them cuz like who wouldn't want to be ANYWHERE ELSE IN THE WORLD right now??

Tahitian news outlet TNTV News is reporting that the Obamas are currently galavanting around French Polynesia on a yacht with Oprah, Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen. They're all island-hopping and having amazing lunches together while we fester under the threat of World War III.

Honestly, we just wish they were gramming it right now.

Header photo via Instagram