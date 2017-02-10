After three weeks of shouting at trolls and Nazi scarf-pulling, Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump livestream has been taken down from it's spot outside of NY's Museum of the Moving Image, as "the installation created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the Museum, its visitors, staff, local residents, and businesses."

Following the aforementioned incidents, the museum issued a statement announcing that they would be halting the project, dubbed HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US. The project was began streaming the day of Trump's inauguration and was supposed to remain up for the duration of his time in office.

"While the installation began constructively, it deteriorated markedly after one of the artists was arrested on the site of the installation and ultimately necessitated this action," the Museum of the Moving Image wrote. "Over the course of the installation, there have been dozens of threats of violence and numerous arrests, such that police felt compelled to be stationed outside the installation 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

LaBeouf, for one, has tweeted the following in response.



